Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' on Wednesday, unveiled the new poster of actor Anil Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared the poster which he captioned, "Group Captain Rakesh Jai SinghCall Sign: Rocky, Designation: Commanding Officer, Unit: Air Dragons, Fighter Forever."

In 'Fighter' Anil will be seen playing the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky.

In the new poster, the 'Animal' actor is seen in a moustache look and donning the Air Force uniform.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Fighter' also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

The aerial action thriller film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.

Recently the makers unveiled new posters of Hrithik and Deepika.

Meanwhile, Anil is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film 'Animal', which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

'Animal' successfully entered the Rs 250 crore club in India within just 5 days of its official release.

On Monday, the film minted Rs 34.02 crore which took the film's total collection (in Hindi language) to Rs 250.66 crore Nett India, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. (ANI)

