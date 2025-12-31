New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Los Angeles [US], December 31 (ANI): Meyer Gottlieb, a Holocaust survivor who was the longtime chief of Samuel Goldwyn Films and produced such movies as Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World and 2013's The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, has passed away. He was 86.

The news of his demise was shared by Meyer's wife Pattikay Gottlieb, as per The Hollywood Reporter. He breathed his last on Monday at his home in Los Angeles.

Meyer was named president and COO of Samuel Goldwyn Co in 1988, having assisted Samuel Goldwyn Jr., son of the Oscar winner and legendary Hollywood mogul, in reviving the label a decade earlier.

He served as a co-producer on Master and Commander (2003), a co-production with 20th Century Fox, Miramax and Universal that was directed by Peter Weir and starred Russell Crowe as a brash Royal Navy captain doing battle during the Napoleonic Wars.

As an executive, Gottlieb also had a hand in such other films as Mystic Pizza (1988); Eat, Drink, Man, Woman (1994); The Preacher's Wife (1996), Lolita (1997), Tortilla Soup (2001), Super Size Me (2004), The Squid and the Whale (2005) and Amazing Grace (2006).

Gottlieb was born in Poland in September 1939, shortly before Germany invaded his country; he and his family went on the run for months, retreating with the Russians before winding up in Ukrainian labour camps for four years. (ANI)

