New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A series of film screenings at the India International Centre (IIC) here will celebrate Polish cinema from Monday.

Organised by the Polish Institute with IIC, the programme will showcase a selection of four feature films by Polish directors, along with two documentaries highlighting the lives of noted Poles with deep connections to India — painter Stefan Norblin and the theosophist Wanda Dynowska.

"Polish cinema has long been a mirror to our nation's soul—rich in history, artistry, and human depth. We are proud to bring these powerful stories to Indian audiences, celebrating the enduring legacy of Polish filmmakers and the unique ties between our cultures," Malgorzata Wejsis-Golebiak, director of the Polish Institute New Delhi, said in a statement.

The series opens with "Feast of Fire", directed by Kinga Debska. The film tells the moving story of two sisters navigating the challenges of disability and ambition in contemporary Poland.

On April 23, "Ultima Thule", directed by Klaudiusz Chrostowski, will be screened. Set on Britain's most isolated island, Foula, the film follows Bartek, a man in search of meaning after the sudden loss of his father.

"Song of Goats", directed by Andrzej Jakimowski, will be screened on April 28. A poignant tale set on a remote Greek island, the film follows Andreas, a man entangled in emotional and financial debt, as he discovers love and the fragility of rural life.

On April 2025, "Imagine", also directed by Jakimowski, will offer a thought-provoking cinematic experience. Set in a Lisbon clinic for the blind, the film focuses on Ian, an unconventional instructor who encourages his students to navigate the world through courage and imagination.

On May 2, documentary "Chitraanjali: Stefan Norblin in India", directed by Malgorzata Skiba will be screened.

The film chronicles the forgotten yet fascinating journey of Polish artist Stefan Norblin, who found refuge in India during World War II and contributed immensely to royal art commissions in Morvi, Ramgarh, and Jodhpur.

“This screening is not just a tribute to Norblin's legacy but also a celebration of the shared artistic and historical connections between our two nations," Wejsis-Golebiak said.

The programme concludes on May 8 with "Enlightened Soul: The Three Names of Umadevi", directed by Tonmoy Das.

Introduced by producer Sujata Sett, the film explores the remarkable life of Wanda Dynowska, a Polish theosophist and humanitarian who spent decades in India supporting multiple freedom movements and fostering intercultural unity.

Known in India as Umadevi, she became a revered figure among Tibetans and Indians alike, yet remains relatively unknown in contemporary discourse. Her life, marked by devotion, service, and sacrifice, stands as a beacon of spiritual and humanitarian ideals.

These screenings are part of Europe Weeks 2025. Entry to all screenings will be free and open to all.

