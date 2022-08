Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): The 67th Filmfare Awards ceremony is currently being held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. While there's still time for us to know who won which award, let's glance through the nomination list:

Best Film - Nominations

Shershaah, Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket, and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Best Director

Akarsh Khurana (Rashmi Rocket), Kabir Khan (83), Seema Pahwa (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi), Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham), Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Dhanush (Atrangi Re), Ranveer Singh (83), Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham), Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Kangana Ranaut (Thalaivii), Kiara Advani (Shershaah), Parineeti Chopra (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), Taapsee Pannu (Rashmi Rocket), Kriti Sanon (Mimi), Vidya Balan (Sherni)

Best Film (Critics)

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (Seema Pahwa), Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar (Dibakar Banerjee), Sardar Udham (Shoojit Sircar), Sherni (Amit Masurkar)

Best Actor (Critics)

Abhishek Bachchan (Bob Biswas), Pratik Gandhi (Bhavai), Ranveer Singh (83), Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham), Vikrant Massey (Haseen Dillruba)

Best Actress (Critics)

Supriya Pathak (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi), Taapsee Pannu (Haseen Dillruba), Vidya Balan (Sherni)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kirti Kulhari (The Girl on the Train), Neena Gupta (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), Sai Tamhankar (Mimi), Konkona Sen Sharma (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi), Meghna Malik (Saina)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Abhishek Banerjee (Rashmi Rocket), Manav Kaul (Saina), Paran Bandhopadhyay (Bob Biswas), Raj Arjun (Thalaivii), Pankaj Tripathi (83), Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh (Lehra Do - 83), Arijit Singh (Rait Zara Si - Atrangi Re), B Praak (Mann Bharryaa - Shershaah), Devenderpal Singh (Lakeeran - Haseen Dillruba), Zubin Nautiyal (Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Asees Kaur (Lakeeran - Haseen Dillruba), Neha Kakkar (Matlabi Yariyan - the Girl on the Train), Shreya Ghoshal (Param Sundari - Mimi), Priya Saraiya (Kalle Kalle - Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), Shreya Ghoshal (Chaka Chak - Atrangi Re), Asees Kaur (Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah)

Best Music Album

A R Rahman (Atrangi Re), A R Rahman (Mimi), Amaal Mallik (Saina), Amit Trivedi (Haseen Dillruba), Sachin-Jigar (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin and Vikram Montrose (Shershaah)

Best Lyrics

Irshad Kamil (Rait Zara Si - Atrangi Re), Jaani (Mann Bharryaa 2.0 - Shershaah), Kausar Munir (Lehra Do - 83), Kshitij Patwardhan (Phisal Jaa Tu - Haseen Dillruba), Manoj Muntashir (Parinda - Saina), Tanishk Bagchi (Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah) (ANI)

