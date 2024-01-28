Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): Shilpa Rao on Sunday bagged Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Female) for 'Besharam Rang' track in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan'.

After receiving the 'black lady', Shilpa enthralled the audience by singing a few lines of 'Besharam Rang'.

Shilpa sang 'Besharam Rang' with Caralisa Monteiro and Vishal-Shekhar.

The song was shot in Spain.

Recalling dancing to the catchy lyrics, Deepika Padukone, who featured in the song, said, "We had to shoot for five days if I'm not mistaken. It was not easy, the weather was really difficult but Vaibhavi kept the mood light. She made sure everyone was taken care of. Somewhere deep down inside you always hope that people standing around you will start dancing. It happened with both of our songs - they (Spanish dancers and crew) didn't know the language but something about that emotion would connect like a celebration. It was so lovely to see that beyond a point movies, cinema, music they truly transcend borders. These songs in particular truly did that."

The song is a hit but it also faced criticism from a section of people, who in particular objected to Deepika wearing an orange swimsuit in it. A slew of activists in several parts of the country even staged a protest and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire.

However, the boycott call failed to dent 'Pathaan's run at the theatres as it shattered records at the box office last year. (ANI)

