Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Producer Guneet Monga on Monday announced her engagement to fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor.

The producer took to Instagram and shared pictures from the engagement ceremony, held in a heritage hotel in Delhi.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Decors Arrive at Ranbir's Bandra Residence.

"'Sometimes the wrong train leads you to the right station'. And that's where I found Sunny, my companion on our journey ahead for life.

"Feel Mom and Dad's blessings wearing this saree that Mom wore on her engagement day. #Engaged #GunSung," the 38-year-old producer wrote.

Also Read | Naradan Movie Review: Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben's Film Is a Well-Acted Uncompromising Take On Newsroom Politics (LatestLY Exclusive).

Through her production company Sikhya Entertainment, Monga has backed critically-acclaimed films like the "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "Shahid", "Masaan", "The Lunchbox" and last year's Netflix comedy drama "Pagglait".

Monga also served as an executive producer on the documentary "Period. End of Sentence", which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)