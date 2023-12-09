Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): 'First Act', a docuseries, which chronicles the journey of child actors in the Hindi entertainment industry, is all set to be out soon.

Written, produced, and directed by Deepa Bhatia under the banner of MalaKan Motion Pictures, with Amole Gupte serving as creative producer, 'First Act' is a compelling docuseries that offers a thought-provoking glimpse into the environment in which these young artists are expected to perform and the hurdles they encounter as they navigate the delicate balance between fulfilling their family's dreams and their own personal aspirations, read a statement.

Also Read | Mast Mein Rehne Ka Movie Review: Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta Film Is A Relatable Ode To Loneliness In Mumbai But Struggles With Pace (LatestLY Exclusive).

'First Act' will highlight the important role played by both parents and the industry in safeguarding the well-being of children, and emphasizes the significance of fostering a secure and balanced childhood for them.

The series presents candid and authentic narratives shared by former child artists who have transitioned into accomplished actors, such as Sarika, Jugal Hansraj, Parzaan Dastur, and Darsheel Safary. Additionally, it features insights from noted filmmakers who have worked closely with child artists during the course of their careers, such as Shoojit Sircar and Amole Gupte, as well as casting directors such as Mukesh Chhabra, Honey Trehan, and Tess Joseph, providing a comprehensive viewpoint on the dynamics of working with child artists in the industry.

Also Read | Temptation Island India: Mouni Roy Gives Relationship Advice to a Couple, Says 'Galtiyan Sabse Hoti Hain, Haath Uthana Galat Hai'.

Sharing more details about the project, Deepa Bhatia, director, said, "This was a project that had been sitting with me on the back burner for some time. Child actors are an integral part of the Indian film and television industry, and many beautiful stories would not be as impactful without them. However, these artists face a unique set of challenges that I felt needed to be shared. I am so delighted that professionals who started their careers as child actors have come forward to support this project, in addition to the stalwarts. I feel it will be of special interest to the parents, educators, and filmmakers to see this documentary and understand the challenges faced by child actors so that they can step in and make things better where they can."

'First Act' will be out on Prime Video on December 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)