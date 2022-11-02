Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, showered praises on actor and director Rishab Shetty for his recently released action thriller film 'Kantara'.

Taking to Twitter, FM Sitharaman shared a picture and wrote, "With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab(writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali."

https://twitter.com/nsitharaman/status/1587816045275885568

Replying to the Finance Minister, Rishab Shetty tweeted, "Thank You Mam."

In the picture, FM Sitharaman could be seen posing with the volunteers inside a cinema hall.

Helmed by Rishab Shetty 'Kantara' was released on September 30 and gathered a massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals.

Previously, legendary south actor Rajinikanth also praised the actor for his film.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film has minted over Rs 47 crore in the Hindi market after 19 days of its release and has already crossed the lifetime collection of actor Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 1.'

After the massive response, fans on social media started the #KantaraForOscars trend and demanded that the film has to be considered for the Academy Awards.

Produced by Homable Films 'Kantara' starred Rishab Shetty, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and south actor Kishore in the lead roles.

In the past couple of years, many south Indian films like 'Baahubali', 'KGF', 'Pushpa', 'Karthikeya 2' and now 'Kantara' got a worldwide appreciation for their amazing content. (ANI)

