Washington [US], December 11 (ANI): A follow-up to the 2001-05 series 'Six Feet Under' is currently in the earliest stages of development at HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, no writer is attached yet, and it's unclear whether the potential series would be a direct sequel, a remake or something else.

Sources say that the project is not on any kind of fast track and might not move forward. Series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are attached as EPs.

'Six Feet Under' had premiered in June 2001 and ran for five seasons. The darkly comedic drama followed a family that ran a Los Angeles funeral home, with Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose and Freddy Rodriguez heading the cast.

The series won nine Emmys over the course of its run and was nominated for outstanding drama series three times.

It also had one of the most widely praised and definitive series finales of this century, with flash-forward scenes showing snapshots of each surviving character's life up until their death.

A possible 'Six Feet Under' follow-up would be the second series of Ball's that HBO is revisiting. A year ago, news broke that the network was developing a 'True Blood' reboot, with Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O'Brien attached to write a pilot script, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

