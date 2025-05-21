New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A car chase in Mumbai, maybe a motorcycle one or just a a scooter caper through jammed streets. And a visit hopefully soon. For the "Mission: Impossible" cast, an India trip ranks high on the checklist of things to do.

So, if Isai Morales, the villain in the just released "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", hopes to come to India this summer itself, co-star Simon Pegg says he would love to visit them all, the cities and its beaches, and Hayley Atwell speaks of her love for Indian food.

"I was really disappointed when we did 'Ghost Protocol' in 2011 because there was a section of the movie which was set in India. And I know Tom (Cruise) went out there and he had some amazing pictures taken next to the Taj Mahal," Pegg, who plays tech whiz Benji Dunn in the spy movie series, told PTI in a virtual interview.

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" is the eighth and possibly the final instalment of the franchise which started with 1996's "Mission: Impossible". The lead star in all eight has been Cruise, whose role as spy agent Ethan Hunt has worldwide fan following.

Where would Pegg like to film a future instalment of the franchise, known for its many high-octane action sequences often shot in exotic locations?

Keen to visit India and thinking of ways to get here, the British actor responded, "Maybe a car chase through Mumbai. Is it possible to have a car chase in Mumbai or would it just be like a traffic jam?"

His co-star Greg Tarzan Davis chimed in, saying a car chase in Mumbai would be "insane".

Actor Pom Klementieff added, "It would have to be a motorcycle chase. They have a lot motorcycles there."

To this, Pegg said, "Maybe a scooter chase then."

Atwell and Morales echoed them.

"I've never been to India. I would love the opportunity to work there. Um, I love Indian food. We have some incredible Indian restaurants in London," Atwell, who plays the role of thief-turned-spy Grace, told PTI in a separate interview.

"I may go there soon.. I may go there this summer if the stars aligned," added Morales.

"The Final Reckoning" sees Hunt racing against time to stop a rogue AI known as 'The Entity' from gaining total control over the world's digital infrastructure and starting a nuclear war among the nations. It is a sequel to 2023's "Dead Reckoning".

Cruise, who has headlined all the "Mission: Impossible" films since the first chapter in 1996, also recalled visiting India for "Ghost Protocol" promotions.

"I feel so much love for India. India is an amazing country, people, and culture. I have to say the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai, I remember each moment quite vividly," the Hollywood superstar said in a promotional clip released by Paramount Pictures India last week.

Cruise also expressed his wish to make a Bollywood-style film, especially one with song and dance sequences.

"I love it when in a scene someone suddenly breaks into a song. I love it. It's something that I have grown up watching - musicals from different countries. I love Bollywood movies. You can just break out into a song, it's so beautiful. I love dancing, singing, and the actors. That is such a unique experience and craftsmanship of the actors to be able to sing, dance, and act," he said.

"Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning" also stars Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames and Henry Czerny. The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-produced by Cruise, released in India on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

