Moscow [Russia], August 13 (ANI): Several young drama theatre artists from BRICS+ countries are all set to head to Moscow to participate in the InteRussia fellowship programme in the field of theatre arts.

The programme is organised by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund in conjunction with the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) and the TV BRICS International Media Network, as well as with financial support from the Presidential Grants Fund.

As per TV BRICS, the fellowship is scheduled to be held from August 25, 2025 to October 3, 2025. Representatives from India, Argentina, Brazil, China, Cuba, Mauritania, Tunisia, and South Africa are expected to participate.

The programme is designed for specialists aged 21 to 35 - senior students of theatre schools, film schools, educational institutions specialising in acting, and young professional actors.

Sharing views about the programme, Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS, said, "TV BRICS provides comprehensive support for major state and international projects aimed at strengthening humanitarian cooperation between the BRICS+ countries. Traditionally, we are the co-organiser and main media partner of two InteRussia fellowship programmes: for theatre professionals and energy specialists. In 2025, during the preparation of the fellowship at GITIS, TV BRICS informed more than 60 partner organisations about it, including diplomatic agencies, educational institutions and creative associations in 15 countries."

Janna added, "The event was announced in the international media network's foreign media partners. A number of other countries watched a documentary film about the first internship of young actors in Russia, filmed and distributed abroad byTV BRICS. It is noteworthy that these countries have submitted the largest number of applications to participate in the InteRussia fellowship programme. This confirms the effectiveness of the media campaign abroad, which is provided by TV BRICS."

Over the course of six weeks, the fellowship's participants will enjoy a rich educational and cultural programme. GITIS teachers will conduct classes on acting, stage speech and movement, and will talk about the creative path of the famous director and teacher Konstantin Stanislavsky, his famous system and his students. Foreign guests will also be able to visit the best Moscow theatres, museums and exhibition centres.

On what participants can expect from the programme, Grigory Zaslavsky, rector of GITIS, shared, "GITIS has extensive experience working with foreign actors and directors, and today we have students from almost 30 countries studying here. A year ago, a fellowship for young actors from the BRICS+ countries became a successful new experience for us: that year, young actors from six countries came to learn about Stanislavsky's system in the homeland of the theatrical genius and to work directly with Russian theatre. Stanislavsky's theatrical language united representatives of different countries, continents, different religions, speaking different languages."

Grigory added, "This year, we decided to continue and went further - we expanded the programme from four to six weeks in order to deepen the young actors' acquaintance with Russian theatre and Stanislavsky's system. During this time, the students will work with our leading masters and teachers. In practical classes, the participants will master the basic elements of the system in terms of an actor's work on themselves and, at the same time, analyse AN Ostrovsky's play 'The Storm' using the method of effective analysis. The internship will culminate in a performance of excerpts from The Storm. We look forward to welcoming our colleagues!"

The InteRussia fellowship programme was launched in 2021 by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund. The project's mission is to strengthen and deepen scientific, social and cultural ties and create conditions for constructive dialogue between young professionals from Russia and other countries.

"This year, we are trying to make the InteRussia theatre fellowship even more intensive. While our colleagues from GITIS are preparing an updated educational programme, we are focusing on expanding the cultural component. We want to show participants more Russian theatres, give them the opportunity to look behind the scenes and, if possible, introduce them to directors and actors. It is important for us that each participant sees how theatre lives in Russia today and what they can apply from this experience in their national theatres," said Sergey Orlov, Deputy Executive Director of the Gorchakov Fund.

The InteRussia theatre arts internship programme was developed during Russia's presidency of the BRICS association. In 2024, representatives from Argentina, Brazil, India, Iran, China and South Africa took part in it. Following the internship, the TV BRICS International Media Network filmed a documentary entitled "Worthy of Applause: New Roles for BRICS+ Actors", which premiered in several foreign countries.

In 2025, the InteRussia fellowship programme in the field of theatre arts is being implemented jointly with the ANO "Mezhdunarodniki" and Rossotrudnichestvo.

In July and August 2025, Russia hosts the InteRussia international fellowship programme in the field of energy for specialists from Latin America and the Caribbean, organised in partnership with the TV BRICS International Media Network. (ANI)

