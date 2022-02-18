Los Angeles, Feb 18 (PTI) Hollywood star Tom Hanks, filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and writer Eric Roth are teaming up to adapt Richard McGuire's graphic novel "Here" for big screen.

The film will mark the trio's first major collaboration after 1994's Oscar-winning movie "Forrest Gump", an adaptation of Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

According to Deadline, Hanks will star in "Here" adaptation with Zemeckis attached to direct from the script he penned with Eric Roth.

The story is set in one room and focuses on the many people who inhabit it over years and years, from the past to the distant future.

Playtone and ImageMovers are producing the project. PTI

