Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Two days after the government banned 59 Chinese mobile applications amid border tensions, the federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday urged all celebrities to stop promoting Chinese products and brands.

Stating that "Nation comes first," the organisation issued a press release urging all celebrities to stop advertising for Chinese brands.

"On behalf of scores or artists, workers and technicians of the entire media and entertainment industry we hereby appeal to all the concerned actors, actresses, and technicians to distance themselves from promoting China brands through their advertisement projects," the statement read.

The Ministry of Information Technology had said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

Law, Electronics, and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has banned apps for safety, security, defence, sovereignty, and integrity of India.(ANI)

