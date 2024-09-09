Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Devotees filled with enthusiasm for Ganesh Chaturthi gathered early this morning in Mumbai to offer prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja.

Bappa's darshan was sought by a huge crowd, who were seen seeking blessings.

The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

On September 5, the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja for this year's festival was unveiled.

The grand reveal set the stage for the festival, which is one of Mumbai's most anticipated events. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, who have been custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

Not only in Mumbai, devotees offered prayers to Lord Ganesh at Shree Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Raja Mandir, in Rajkot.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival commencing on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada, began on Saturday, September 7. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha, the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

The festival is marked by an outpouring of devotion and enthusiasm across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Homes and public pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals, as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

As Ganesh Chaturthi unfolds, the joy and excitement of the festival are palpable. The celebratory spirit is evident in the bustling crowds, the colourful decorations, and the aromatic scent of festive sweets. (ANI)

