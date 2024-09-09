Akshay Kumar's (born on September 9, 1967) journey to Bollywood stardom is a testament to sheer determination and talent. Starting with action-packed thrillers that earned him the moniker 'Khiladi', Kumar's versatility has been a hallmark of his career. He's seamlessly transitioned between comedy, romance and socially relevant dramas, proving himself a force to be reckoned with. On Akshay's 57th birthday today, let's explore some lesser-known facts about him that you might not be aware of. Akshay Kumar To Reunite With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Director Priyadarshan for Horror-Comedy? Big Announcement on September 9 (Watch Video).

1. First Car

Akshay Kumar's first car wasn’t a luxury vehicle like Mercedes or Porsche but a Fiat Padmini, a classic model made in India from 1964 to 2001. Reportedly, the actor drove his four-wheeler to Shirdi to seek blessings for a successful career, marking a humble start to his journey in the film industry.

2. 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' Connection

Not many know that Akshay had auditioned for the anti-hero role in Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. He had tried out for Deepak Tijori's part in the 1992 film but was rejected. "I gave my screen test for Deepak Tijori's role, but they didn’t like it. Apparently, I was not up to the mark, so they dropped me," Akshay told Midday. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Team Up for Horror Fantasy; Film to Be Based on 'Oldest Superstition of India'.

3. First Break

Did you know that before debuting as a lead actor in Saugandh (1991), Akshay Kumar appeared in a brief role as a martial arts instructor in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1987 film Aaj? This minor part was a precursor to his career in leading roles.

4. Net Worth

According to Forbes, Akshay Kumar's net worth is a staggering INR 2,500 crore. His commanding fees, ranging from INR 60 to INR 140 crore per film, solidify his position as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars. Even for his latest release, Khel Khel Mein, Kumar reportedly commanded a fee of Rs 60 crore. Also, he is said to charge around INR 6 crore per paid brand deal.

5. Real Name

Akshay's real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Akshay Kumar revealed that the inspiration for his stage name, Akshay, came from the 1987 film Aaj. He admired the character name Akshay, played by Kumar Gaurav, and decided to adopt it for his own career. Kumar clarified that this was a personal choice and not a suggestion from a priest.

With his impeccable comic timing, nuanced performances and unwavering dedication to his craft, Kumar continues to captivate audiences and redefine the boundaries of Bollywood stardom. Here's wishing Akshay Kumar a very happy birthday from team LatestLY!

