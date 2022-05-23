Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Tiger Shroff, Bollywood's newest action star, who is known for his high-octane stunt sequences, is set to return with yet another thriller.

The actor shared a photo from the film's set in Leh, Ladakh, on his social media account, on Monday.

Also Read | Cannes 2022: Black Was the Colour of This Season; Check out Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan & Others in Their Hot Avatars.

The 'Heropanti' actor took to his Instagram stories and dropped a picture from the sets of his upcoming flix, 'Ganapath', where he wrote, "Just wrapped the most challenging sched of my life...cacan't wait for you guys to see what's coming"#ganapath.

After an arduous schedule in Ladakh the actor will now begin preparations for 'Rambo', followed by 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on Disney+ Hotstar & More.

The movie will be released on December 23, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)