Veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna's funeral was held in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad with a number of family members and celebrities from all over Tollywood coming over to pay their last respects. In a video that surfaced on YouTube, a visibly grieved Mahesh Babu, actor and son of Krishna, is seen mourning while being surrounded by a number of his near and dear ones, including several of his star colleagues from the film industry. Superstar Krishna Funeral: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and More Celebs Pay Last Respects to Mahesh Babu’s Father (Views Pics).

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi was among the earliest to attend the funeral. The Acharya actor looked extremely sorrowful, as he offered a garland to the mortal remains of Krishna Garu. Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Devarakonda came and paid his sincere condolences. He was seen offering flowers to late Krishna Garu's mortal remains. Superstar Krishna No More: Allu Arjun Condoles the Demise of the Legendary Telugu Actor (View Tweet).

He was also seen consoling several other mourners at the funeral. A visibly heartbroken Mohan Babu couldn't hold back his tears upon reaching Krishna Garu's mortal remains. He went on to give a hug to Mahesh Babu and console him. The Padma Shri awardee is known for films like Sri Ramulayya and Khaidi No. 786. Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun was also spotted at the funeral, dressed all in white and shaking hands with several of his colleagues and dignitaries present there.

Check Out the Celebs Tweet Below:

Pawan Kalyan

Venkatesh Daggubati

Rajendra Prasad

Chiranjeevi

Former VP Venkaiah Naidu

Jr NTR

Vijay Deverakonda

Chandrababu Naidu

Naga Chaitanya

Allu Arjun

RRR fame actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were also present at the funeral.

Ram Charan was seen consoling the late veteran's son and sharing words of comfort with him while sitting beside him. Jr. NTR, dressed in a solemn blue kurta, came to the funeral with a heavy heart and met with many of the deceased actor's family members. Other actors whose presence was noted at the event included Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, D Suresh Babu and Naga Chaitanya. The Alluri Seetarama Raju actor passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday. (ANI)

