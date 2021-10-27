Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) Renowned Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas performed here on Tuesday on the final day of the part of the Iconic Week Festival started by the Jammu and Kashmir government to promote tourism in the Union Territory.

Udhas performed at the jam-packed General Zorawar Singh Auditorium on the Jammu University campus, an official spokesman said.

The audience seemed to be mesmerized by the singer's performance during the 'Sham-e-Ghazal' event organised by the Tourism department in collaboration with the divisional administration, he said.

The performances were filled with patriotic, melodramatic and nostalgic songs by the legendary singer, the spokesman said.

The grandeur of the 'Iconic Week Festival' scaled up as the Bollywood singer Nupur Pant performed on the final day of the 'Iconic Week Festival' in Kathua district, giving the audience an enthralling experience in the jam-packed Tourism Reception Centre (TRC), Basohli.

The Kathua leg of the 'Iconic Week Celebrations' has witnessed an array of activities including rowing, kayaking, canoeing under water sports category on the waterfront of Ranjit Sagar Lake, besides final day matches of volleyball and kabaddi at Purthu Valley, the spokesman said.

He said the day started with the flagging off a cyclothon, in which young boys and girls participated, from Iconic Atal Setu bridge, the only cable stay bridge of North India, which passed through Basohli town and culminated at Purthu Valley also known as 'Mini Goa'.

Massive fireworks amid the beautifully illuminated and decked up TRC building and famous Atal Setu bridge marked the grand culmination of the event, the spokesman said.

