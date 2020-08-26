Washington [US], Aug 26 (ANI): Singer Sarah Harding, from UK group Girls Aloud, revealed about her breast cancer diagnosis on Wednesday and said, 'cancer has advanced to other parts' of her body as well.'

According to Page Six, the 38-year-old singer posted on Twitter, "There's no easy way to say this and actually it doesn't even feel real writing this, but here goes. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body."

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Says ‘Squad Comes First’ As the Mommy-To-Be Poses With Her Girl Gang (View Pics).

Harding stated in a separate tweet that she is "currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions," and is "fighting as hard as I possibly can."

Harding said she decided to speak out about her diagnosis after "it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital" in the last week.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Actor Gavie Chahal Says He Might Do Salman Khan’s Show If It Has Been Postponed (Deets Inside).

"I feel now is the time to let people know what's going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so," Harding penned.

The UK-born singer thanked her support system in a separate post and also asked for privacy.

As per Page Six, the singing group- Girls Aloud was created in 2002 via the ITV competition series 'Popstars: Rivals.' In addition to Harding, fellow members included Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh. The band split in 2013. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)