Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl squad including sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora had been missing in action since a while due to the pandemic. While the gal pals had resorted to virtual means to catch up with one another, the gal pals recently got together after quite a while and like always, took Instagram by storm with gorgeous pics from their recent meetup. Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently confirmed the good news of expecting her second baby, got together with her girl squad recently and we're sure it was a mini celebration after the news confirmation. Before Saif Ali Khan's Autobiography Plans, Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Khan Has a Book On Her Life and Was Even Planning to Pen Her Own?

Kareena took to Instagram to share a picture with her girls and also mentioned how she missed sister Karisma Kapoor couldn't make it for their recent outing. Sharing a gorgeous snap, Kareena wrote, "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first. PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action." While Kareena's stylish pic has been receiving a lot of love from netizens, it is her amazing caption that took away the limelight. Yet another picture of the girl gang meet was also shared by Malaika Arora who wrote, "Some social distancing with my squad."Kareena Kapoor Is Pregnant Again! Actress Shares a Joint Statement With Saif Ali Khan Confirming The 'Good Newwz'!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Picture Here:

Here's Malaika Arora's Post With Her Girl Squad:

It's certainly amazing to see the girl gang back together and not just virtually. In her previous lockdown posts, Kareena has expressed how she was missing her girls. In one of the throwback posts, she had written, "We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long." Recently, Kareena had also shared a picture from the sets as she got back to work.

