Well, with Bigg Boss 14 set to air now in October, instead of September 2020, looks like Gavie Chahal might make it to the line up of season 14. The actor who was all set to get locked up in the house had to bow out to get an eye surgery that couldn't be delayed. Now that the actor's surgery is done and he is well on his way to recovery, he opened up- on why he had to bow out of the project and also that he is hopeful to be a part of it as well. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai Co-Star Gavie Chahal Backs Out From BB 14, Here's Why.

“Yes, it’s true that as of now, I won’t be able do Bigg Boss 14. I underwent a major eye operation three days ago. I had a blurry vision and the doctors in Punjab asked me to go for the surgery as soon as possible," the actor revealed to Bombay Times. Bigg Boss 14 New PROMO: Salman Khan Talks About Manoranjan in 2020, Says ‘Ab Scene Paltega’ and We Can’t Help but Wonder if This Is the New Tagline (Watch Video).

He continued, "I was in touch with the team of Bigg Boss and I was told that they might begin shooting for the show from September onwards. However, doctors have asked me to rest for three weeks. So in such a situation, it is not possible for me to be a part of the show. Though, it was my father’s dream to see me in Bigg Boss. I lost him two years ago. I was really looking forward to be a part of it.”

However, n Bigg Boss "If the show gets delayed and I recover fully by that time, I will be happy to be a part of it or maybe enter the show as a wildcard contestant later." Well, we hope that the actor's wish materialises.

