Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Sharing her Sunday plans with fans, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha said that she wants to relax and be "on the couch all day".

The 'Dabangg' star took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from her 'lazy' Sunday as she effortlessly poses on a couch. Resting down on a blue couch, the 'Holiday' star sported a casual look as she was dressed in an all-denim avatar, with a white cropped top. The actor sported a low make up look, as she posed for the lens.

"Gonna be on my couch all day today #lazysunday," wrote Sinha in cation to the snap, and added "#lazysunday"

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 41 thousand likes.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier this week, Sinha who was on a dreamy vacation in the Maldives, announced that she is a licensed scuba diver, and flaunted her 100 per cent score in the open water diver course test. (ANI)

