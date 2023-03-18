Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): Soon, Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson will resume their jobs at Good Burger!

A sequel to the classic feature film, Good Burger, based on the recurring routine from the comedy series All That, has received official approval from Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+, as per Deadline, a US-based media house.

Also Read | Zwigato: Nandita Das Reveals the Idea for Kapil Sharma Starrer Came from Growing Unemployment and the Complexity of Gig Work.

Thompson and Mitchell are scheduled to return to their legendary roles as Dexter and Ed, respectively.

According to Deadline, Dexter Reed (Thompson) and the original cashier Ed (Mitchell) will be followed in the film as they reunite in the present day at the fast-food joint Good Burger with a humorous new staff.

Also Read | Dalljiet Kaur Ties the Knot With Nikhil Patel; Karishma Tanna and Ridhi Dogra Share Inside Pics!.

Deadline further reports that the production will start in May. The news was announced on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

Dexter Reed is struggling in 'Good Burger 2' as another one of his creations fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. Dex creates a strategy to get back on his feet with a new crew working at 'Good Burger,' but unwittingly endangers the future of the restaurant once more in the process.

"I can't believe it's been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!," said Thompson.

"Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can't wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them."

"Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it's such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It's super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids," added Mitchell. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)