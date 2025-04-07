Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Emraan Hashmi is all set to come up with his film 'Ground Zero', which is inspired by a mission that was awarded "BSF's best operation in the last 50 years".

Set in 2000s Kashmir, Emraan essays the role of a BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dubey, who led the operation in which terrorist mastermind "Ghazi Baba" was killed.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer.

The trailer showcases the challenges and sacrifices made to bring about a sense of normalcy and harmony in the conflicted region. One of his standout lines from the trailer, "Ab Prahaar Hoga," sets the tone for what lies ahead -- a soldier pushed to the edge, ready to strike back.

Have a look at the trailer

https://www.instagram.com/p/DII0s_xCl05/?hl=en

Speaking at the trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday, Emraan said, "You know there's an old phrase that sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. This phrase is appropriate for this film and story. I remember when I met Mr Dubey for the first time, I told him that your story is more "filmy" than our films. And it really is. It's nothing short of extraordinary and unbelievable the way our BSF officers carried out this operation."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. 'Ground Zero' will hit the theatres on April 25. Sai Tamhankar is also a part of the film. (ANI)

