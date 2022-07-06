Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Famous guitarist Carlos Santana suddenly collapsed on the stage while performing in Michigan recently.

As per Variety, the shocking incident happened at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston on Tuesday. Santana "was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration" and was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston hospital for observation.

Santana's manager, Michael Vrionis, issued a statement saying the musician is "doing well." However, the concert scheduled for July 6 at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pa has been postponed to a later date.

Hours after collapsing on stage, Santana took to his Facebook account and thanked everyone for expressing their concern over his health.

"To one and all..thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy forgot to eat and drink water...So I dehydrated and passed out blessings and miracles to you all," he wrote.

Carlos Santana, 74, was continuously travelling for Santana + earth, Wind, and Fire, which is supposed to be the Miraculous Supernatural Tour of 2022. (ANI)

