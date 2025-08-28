Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 28 (ANI): An MoU was signed in Gandhinagar between Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Private Limited in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for hosting the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025.

The agreement was signed by TCGL's Managing Director, Prabhav Joshi, and Rohit Gopakumar of Worldwide Media. Under the Cinematic Tourism Policy 2022, Gujarat has emerged as a hub for the film industry. Hosting the Filmfare Awards will be a landmark in this journey, as per the press release from the Gujarat CMO.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the iconic Filmfare Trophy - the Black Lady.

On the occasion of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Filmfare Awards, notable dignitaries in attendance included Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, Minister of State Bhikhu Sinh Parmar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M.K. Das, Tourism Secretary Rajender Kumar, Managing Director and Tourism Commissioner of the Tourism Corporation Prabhav Joshi, as well as Managing Director of the Times Group Shri Vineet Jain, CEO of World Wide Media Rohit Gopakumar, renowned Hindi filmmaker Karan Johar, and actor Vikrant Massey.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Gujarat has received a new direction in economic, social, and cultural development, making it a preferred destination for entertainment investments.

He emphasised that the film industry can strongly promote Swadeshi (indigenous production) and Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). Hosting the prestigious Filmfare Awards in Gujarat will not only boost the local economy and generate employment but also encourage the purchase and sale of local products, fulfilling the Prime Minister's call for 'Vocal for Local' and reinforcing the adoption of indigenous goods and services.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that hosting the 70th Filmfare Awards will serve as a milestone, showcasing Gujarat's tourism legacy and heritage to the world. He highlighted that Gujarat is also emerging as a major centre for the concert economy, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Filmfare Awards will serve as a prominent platform to highlight Gujarat's rich and diverse attractions to both national and international audiences, including the White Desert of Kachchh, Sabarmati Ashram, Somnath, Dwarka, Gir National Park, the Statue of Unity, and Shivrajpur Beach. To ensure the successful hosting of this prestigious event, the state government and local authorities will invest in improving infrastructure, transport, and hospitality facilities, as per the press release from the Gujarat CMO.

These development initiatives will not only support the award ceremony but also strengthen Gujarat's tourism infrastructure, making the state an even more attractive destination for visitors in the long term.

At the welcome ceremony, Tourism Secretary Rajender Kumar said it is a matter of pride that Gujarat will host the Filmfare Awards 2025 for the second time. This MoU, he noted, marks a new milestone for Gujarat's film sector.

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed gratitude to the state, recalling the 69th Filmfare Awards in Gujarat last year and celebrating the return of the 70th edition.

Actor Vikrant Massey expressed that Gujarat, known as the "Land of Culture," holds a special place in his heart due to his friends in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Navsari. He added that he received his first Filmfare Award in Gujarat last year at the Gift City event, and hosting the Filmfare Awards 2025 in the state again is a matter of pride for him.

The MoU between Gujarat Tourism Corporation and Worldwide Media Pvt Ltd. was signed in the presence of filmmakers, actors, technicians, and invited guests associated with film production and acting. (ANI)

