Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has been roped in to direct the live-action adaptation of Disney's classic animated film Hercules. According to Variety, the film will be produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe & Anthony Russo's company AGBO.

Dave Callaham penned the first draft and the studio is currently in the process of hiring writers for the project. Ritchie has previously directed live-action Aladdin movie for Disney. The filmmaker recently completed shoot of his untitled action thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal.