Los Angeles, May 24 (PTI) Grammy winner Gwen Stefani on Monday announced her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater.

The 51-year-old singer will return with her 'Just a Girl' show, named after the 1995 single when she was a part of the band No Doubt.

"Vegas I'm coming back! see u this fall. stay tuned for presales going up all week & on sale this saturday (sic)" Stefani captioned her photo on Instagram.

According to her Instagram Stories, the residency will run from October 22 to November 6, 2021.

In 2019, Stefani had cancelled one of the shows in Las Vegas due to ill health. PTI

