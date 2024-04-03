Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reacted to the recently released film ' Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

Hansal took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to re-share a post made by the film's producer, Ektaa R Kapoor.

The post highlights the five-day cumulative worldwide global box-office earnings of the film "Crew," which is reported to be Rs. 77.33 Cr. The caption accompanying her post reads, "This #CREW is reaching new heights Don't miss this flight #CrewInCinemasNow."

The director of the film "Scoop" expressed his joy at the film's success by sharing the post on his Instagram stories. He wrote, "Powerful women who rule the world!" He also added, "More power @ektarkapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful @kritisanon @rheakapoor"

Encouraged by Mehta's reaction, Kriti Sanon expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you, Hansal Sir." Ektaa also responded with affection, sending hugs and mentioning, "Hugs Handsome."

Recently, Karisma, also showed her support for the Crew team. In her Story, she cheered, "This Crew Rocked @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh @kapilsharma @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor #RajeshKrishnan Congrats to the entire team."

'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs. The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29. (ANI)

