Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was all smiles as his co-owned IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set fireworks in the City of Destiny keeping the crowd at the edge of their seats grasping in the quality stroke play for two hours and witnessing yet another high scoring spectacle unfold right in front of their eyes. KKR put in a dominating performance as they registered 272 runs in the allotted 20 overs. This second-highest IPL team score on the back of outstanding hitting display by Sunil Narine, Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh.

It needed a brilliant final over by Ishant Sharma to stop KKR from breaking the highest-ever IPL team score, which was registered by Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this season. SRK cheered for the boys from the stands of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. His manager Pooja Dadlani also attended the match of KKR vs DC. The social media handle of KKR dropped a video from the match in which SRK can be seen rooting for the boys. SRK looked happy as the boys performed extremely well. KKR's social media team added Don theme track to the video to make it more captivating.

Shah Rukh Khan At KKR Match

SRK attended the thrilling match wearing a purple shirt. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie Dunki.Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.He has still not announced his next project.