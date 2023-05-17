Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): The success of Marvel's 'Hawkeye' series has given birth to its spinoff 'Echo' and fans won't have to wait too much for the release. In the recent development of Marvel releases this year, the date for 'Echo' has been revealed by the makers.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Marvel Studio Chief Kevin Feige has announced official dates for the series at Disney upfront on Tuesday. The show will be available for binge-watch from November 29, 2023.

Also Read | IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and More to Attend the Big Night in Abu Dhabi.

'Echo' will follow the tale of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), the deaf, Native American assassin first introduced as a diffident antagonist in the 2021 Disney+ series 'Hawkeye' which followed the adventures of Clint Bryton and Kate Bishop.

The original series was based on the events post 'Avengers: Endgame'. In the show Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye teams up with Kate to untangle a murder mystery and return to their families.

Also Read | Malaika Arora’s Alberta Ferretti Gown Reminded Us of Megan Fox’s Met Gala Outfit.

Feige appreciated the "incredible team of indigenous writers, directors and cast members" behind the intriguing drama series.

The announcement concretes that Marvel is majorly slowing the pace of its Disney+ releases after unfurling 11 titles on the streamer in 2021 and 2022. Marvel had initially slated five live-action shows to debut in 2023.

Parallel to "Loki" Season 2, "Echo" and the Samuel L. Jackson series "Secret Invasion" (which premieres June 21), the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' spinoff 'Ironheart' and the 'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' were also earlier announced for the on-going year. 'Ironheart' and "Agatha" are now expected to debut in 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)