Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): HBO will bridge the gap between seasons of Teen drama series 'Euphoria' with a pair of special episodes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable outlet has ordered two extra instalments of the series, which is coming of an Emmy victory for lead actor Zendaya. The first is scheduled to premiere December 6, with airdate for the second still to be determined. HBO has not said yet when the show's second season will debut.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan’s Peacock Green Dress Proves How Solid Colours Can Look Alluring if Worn Right (View Pics).

The first special, titled 'Trouble Don't Last Always,' picks up in the aftermath of Jules (Hunter Schafer) being left at the train station and relapsing. It will follow Rue (Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Colman Domingo will reprise his role as Ali in the episode, written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson.

Both episodes were shot adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Also Read | Bharti Singh and Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa All Set to Welcome Their First Baby in 2021(Watch Video).

In addition to Zendaya's win for outstanding lead actress in a drama, the show also won Emmys outstanding contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic) and for original music and lyrics.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Euphoria' proved a solid rating performer as well, drawing 5.6 million viewers per episode across platforms during its summer 2019 run. It was HBO's youngest-skewing show, with about 40 per cent of the audience made up of adults under 35. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)