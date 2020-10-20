If you happen to be a fan of comedian Bharti Singh and his talented husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, than we bet, this piece will surely excite you. As we all know that currently Bharti and her betterhalf are hosting the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. And well, in one of the latest episodes of the show, Bharti made a big announcement leaving her fans happy with the good news. It so happened that Bharti in the middle of the show revealed that she and Harsh are planning a baby. Comedienne Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Put Family Plans on Hold Owing to Coronavirus Outbreak.

When judge Geeta Kapoor asked Bharti to say a few nice words for her husband and while praising him, she added the big news. Holding a doll baby, the Singh said, "This is a promise on the national TV. This baby is fake in 2020, but this will become a real baby in 2021." This promise by the comedian made the other judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Farah Khan joyous. Bigg Boss 12: This Is How Much Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa Will Be Paid per Week for Salman Khan’s Reality Show?

Check Out The Video Below:

Apart from this, the two also performed a romantic dance number, as it was the theme of the episode. Bharti and Harsh tied the knot in 2017 and since then have worked together in many shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khatra Khatra Khatra and Nach Baliye 8. Stay tuned!

