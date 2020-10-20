While Hina Khan's team will fight with Sidharth Shukla's inside BB house tonight, let's take a moment to appreciate how incredible her fashion journey has been. From traditional six yards to cutesy dresses, she has managed to win us over with her one too many appearances and we are in awe of her fashion extravaganza. While the former Bigg Boss contestant is busy enjoying her new journey with a new set of participants, we're reminiscing how and why she was our favourite contestant of her time. Hina Khan Look Book for Bigg Boss 14: Smart, Quirky and Loaded with Oodles of Glamour, Her Style Shenanigans are Jaw-Dropping (View Pics).

Speaking of Hina's new fashion statement, the actress wore a peacock green asymmetrical, one-off shoulder dress and paired it with black strappy heels. She then accessorised her dress with abstract shape earrings and hair tied in a chic bun. Her almond-shaped eyeliner, well-defined brows, curled eyelashes and nude lips accentuated her look further. While the outfit was pretty basic and we have seen her don some amazing designs in the past, she was able to nail it really well. Hina Khan's New Look in Bigg Boss 14 Can be Described in Three Words - White, Wow and Wonderful (View Pics).

Hina Khan for Bigg Boss 14 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina's look book for Bigg Boss 14 can be summed up in three words - chic, charming and uber glamorous. Her outfits are well thought of and we're delighted to see her experiment. Her stylist has done an amazing job with her recent fashion fair and Hina's personal growth has been phenomenal. One loom at her and you know she's destined to go places and that she's just getting started.

