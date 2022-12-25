Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): Heidi Klum wrapped herself in gift paper and presented herself to her husband, as a Christmas gift!

Heidi took to Instagram to share the hilarious video of herself doing so and wrote, "Just wrapping my husbands Christmas present," accompanied by a string of emoticons.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Turns Santa for Fan Who Asked for ‘Christmas Gift’ During #AskSRK Session on Twitter!.

Check out the post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmfLySGhC9N/

Also Read | RIP Tunisha Sharma: Sayantani Ghosh Pens an Emotional Note in the Memory of Her Late Co-Star Tunisha, Calls Her 'Butterfly'.

Heidi also shared a bunch of photos with family on Instagtam.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmkbdIfvFTH/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmkKWPxSJHV/

Heidi is known for pulling such antics. This year, on Halloween, she broke the internet when she came out wearing a Halloween costume that looked like a worm.

She came for the party along with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a fisherman.

Heidi and Tom got married in 2019.

The couple secretly tied the knot on February 22 in Beverly Hills and announced later in July that they are all geared up to throw a bash for their close ones.

Later, they re-married in Italy. The wedding fiesta was held on a yacht in Capri with the boat all decorated beautifully with flowers.

The ceremony was officiated by Kaulitz's brother, Bill.

Heidi was previously married to Ric Pipino (1997 - 2002) and Seal (2005 - 2014). The mother of four shares Leni, 14, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, and Henry, 13, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9, with ex-husband Seal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)