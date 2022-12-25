King Khan did not disappoint a fan who asked for a 'Christmas gift'. Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently took to Twitter for another round of 'ask SRK', where he answered questions by his fans on the microblogging forum. Among the many questions, one fan wrote, "Can i get a reply from you as my Christmas gift u have always been my santa @iamsrk". The Swades actor quickly responded, writing, "Here Ho Ho Ho....". Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Wave at Fans From Mannat's Balcony on Christmas 2022, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Another fan asked, "Aapke ghr me Santa aaya tha? #AskSRK". (Did Santa come to your home?) Shah Rukh replied, "Pahunch rahein honge...suna hai ghar ke bahar traffic bahut hai". (He must be on his way....I've heard there's a lot of traffic in front of my house). In the previous round of the Question-Answer session with fans on December 17, the Devdas actor revealed a number of interesting facts, including his favourite movie of actor Salman Khan and a reason why everyone should watch his upcoming film Pathaan.

Here Ho Ho Ho…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

Helmed by director Siddharth Anand, the action thriller features actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh, who will portray a gun-toting spy with a licence to kill. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The makers of Pathaan unveiled the first song "Besharam Rang" on December 12, which received a massive response from the audience. While several loved the peppy track, there were also some who found "Besharam Rang" objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes.

The second song from the film, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" dropped on December 22. Sung by Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani and Sukriti Kakar, the party number got a big thumbs-up from fans. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in south director Atlee's upcoming action-thriller Jawan and director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.