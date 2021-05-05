A still from the song (Image courtesy: Youtube)

Washington [US], May 5 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Amanda Lucille Warner aka MNDR has returned with her first new album since 2019, a single co-produced by Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson (Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse) titled 'Hell to Be You Baby.'

According to Variety, the song is the title track from her second full-length album, slated for release on June 18 on WonderSound Records.

The official video, directed by MNDR and video producers Glow in the Dirt, features a cameo from singer-songwriter Lawrence Rothman and, according to the announcement, "explores MNDR's fascination and exhaustion from the self-worshipping Cult of Me."

Variety reported that MNDR actually goes way back with Ronson, appearing with him and legendary Tribe Called Quest rapper Q-Tip on Ronson's 2010 hit 'Bang Bang Bang.'

Over the years she's released an album and a pair of episodes but multiple singles and collaborations with Sophie and Charli XCX (on the 'Vroom Vroom' EP), Calvin Harris, Carly Rae Jepsen, Martin Solveig, Kylie Minogue and others. The songstress even filled in for Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes for several dates on the group's 2016 tour.

"I will be back as soon as I can but know, in the meantime, that I am leaving both the band and fans in great hands, with the fabulous MNDR," Rhodes said in a statement at the time, reported Variety.

Here is the 'Hell to Be You Baby' tracklist:

1. Open

2. Cult Of Me (with GIRLI)

3. Hell To Be You Baby

4. Eyes Light Up

5. Love In Reverse (with Empress Of)

6. Save Me (with Tina Halladay of Sheer Mag)

7. Dove (with Choir Boy)

8. Fragile

9. Mind (with SSION & Hirakish)

10. Want

11. Awake

12. Gone. (ANI)

