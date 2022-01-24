Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Actor Sonali Bendre, on Monday, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband and director Goldie Behl.

Taking to Instagram, Sonali dropped an adorable picture with Goldie. "Happy birthday," she captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji and infinite emoji to it.

Goldie also received birthday wishes from the members of the film industry.

"Birthday boy. Love you golds," actor Hrithik Roshan commented.

"Happy birthday Goldie. Stay blessed always," actor Namrata Shirodkar wrote.

For the unversed, Goldie is best known for helming projects such as 'Drona' and 'London Paris New York'. (ANI)

