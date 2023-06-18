Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): From his debut with 'Filmistaan' to gaining attention with his character of JK Talpade in 'The Family Man' and many more, Sharib Hashmi has made his place in the entertainment industry with his varied roles. Now, he is seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The actor revealed he was a bit hesitant initially to take up the role of the security guard in the film.

Sharib said, "It's an interesting story. I was a bit hesitant when I was offered the part of Daroga in the film. While reading the script, I developed an interest in two characters and expressed my wish to portray anyone to the makers. But the actors were already finalised for those parts. I was also a little unsure to take up the role of security guard because his entry in the movie is post-interval. But when I read the entire script, I became confident of my character, its graph and how he takes the narrative ahead."

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay to Enter Politics? Actor’s Speech While Addressing Students in Chennai Goes Viral, Says ‘Don’t Vote for Money’ (Watch Video).

"Overall, it was an enjoyable experience working on the film. I am glad that the audience has loved and appreciated my character," Sharib added

Professionally, he will be next seen alongside Huma Qureshi in 'Tarla' and also in '36 Days'. (ANI)

Also Read | Adipurush: BJP’s Praveen Shankar Kapoor Demands to Halt Screening of Prabhas-Starrer Over Controversial Scenes and Dialogues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)