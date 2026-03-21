Vienna [Austria], March 21 (ANI): The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday said that Iran has informed that Natanz nuclear site was attacked, adding that no increase in radiation levels outside the site has been reported so far.

In a post on X, the United Nations nuclear watchdog stated, "The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report."

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The Natanz nuclear facility is one of Iran's key nuclear installations and has previously been at the centre of international concerns over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The post further stated that the IAEA Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has reiterated the need for restraint amid rising tensions, warning of the risks associated with military actions near nuclear sites.

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"IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident," the post added.

Earlier today, the US and Israel jointly launched an attack on Iran's key uranium-enrichment facility in Natanz, as reported by Iranian state media outlet Tasnim News Agency.

The strike targeted the Natanz Nuclear Facility, one of Iran's most significant nuclear sites; however, no radioactive leaks had been detected following the attack, and residents living near the facility were not at risk, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The development comes against the escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply.

Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

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