Los Angeles (California) [US], January 15 (ANI): Mandy Moore and her family are finding solace in the kindness of friends after losing their home to the ongoing wildfires ravaging parts of Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress and singer, alongside her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their loved ones, sought refuge with Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma, following the destruction caused by the LA wildfires that began last Tuesday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Griffin Goldsmith, Moore's brother-in-law, expressed deep appreciation for the generosity shown by Duff and Koma.

Both of Goldsmith's homes were also impacted by the fires, leaving him and his wife displaced during a particularly challenging time as they anticipate the birth of their first child.

Griffin Goldsmith took to social media to express his gratitude, writing, "All of this is so overwhelming. But what is equally overwhelming is the amount of love and generosity we are on the receiving end of," adding "Our dear friends @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff thought it wise to set up a GoFundMe for us to help with everything moving forward. Not to mention, they are currently housing my brother's family. They've taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately. This is the kindest act any human could do for another. They are the most beautiful, selfless people we've ever known."

Despite the incredible outpouring of support, Moore faced criticism on social media after sharing the GoFundMe link.

Some questioned why she wasn't contributing her own resources, to which Moore responded with frustration.

"People questioning whether we're helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course, we are. Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and I'm sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything," Moore shared in an Instagram post.

Amid the devastation caused by the Eaton Fire, Moore has shared moving updates on her social media accounts, giving her followers a glimpse of the destruction in Altadena, California, where her home was located. "This is Altadena. Leveled. My sweet home," Moore wrote, adding, "I am devastated and gutted for those of us who've lost so much. I'm absolutely numb."

Moore also revealed that, although the main structure of her home still stands, it is uninhabitable. "Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in-laws. My brother and sister-in-law--6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivor's guilt," Moore shared, adding, "We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support."

The wildfires, which have devastated large portions of the LA area, first ignited in Pacific Palisades and spread to Malibu and Santa Monica, with the Eaton Fire particularly impacting the Altadena-Pasadena area.

In the aftermath of the destruction, LA County remains under a "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service.

While one fire, the Hurst Fire, is nearly contained, a new wildfire, the Auto Fire, broke out overnight in Ventura, burning more than 50 acres, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

