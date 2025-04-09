Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Singer, composer, and actor Himesh Reshammiya is ready to entertain fans once again with his upcoming Cap Mania Tour.

The tour will begin in Mumbai on May 31 and reach Delhi on July 19. The shows are expected to be a musical treat for his fans.

Saregama Live, on Wednesday, took to its Instagram to make the announcement.

The post reads, "Jab Himesh cap pehne kar stage pe aate hain, awaaz nahi, toofan laate hain! Brace yourself for the CAPMANIA TOUR - the ultimate suroor-fest."

The tickets for the tour will be available on BookMyShow. Pre-registrations for early bird discounts started on April 9 at 11:11 AM.

The singer began his music journey with films like Bandhan and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in the late 1990s. Since then, he has produced many popular songs that are remembered by fans to this day.

Reshammiya was recently seen in the film Badass Ravikumar, which hit theatres on February 7 this year. The film stars Prabhudeva, Kirti Kulhari, and other well-known names.

The film was directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Decorated with a multi-starrer cast, the movie also featured Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Prashant Narayan, Manish Wadhwa, and others.

The film was originally slated for release on October 11, 2024, but was postponed for undisclosed reasons. Last year, the actor and singer Himesh shared the details of the film and said, "Taking a leaf from the books of legends and my inspirations like Vijay Anand, Manmohan Desai, and Subhash Ghai, Badass Ravikumar will be a complete package, shot on a grand scale with visuals, action, and music that will be unprecedented. I want to give my fans a grand, musical, action-packed experience of a lifetime." (ANI)

