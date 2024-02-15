Actor Akshay Kumar, who attended the inauguration of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu stone temple on Wednesday, says he was "blessed" to be part of the ceremony. The BAPS Hindu Mandir, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques. Kumar shared a picture of the temple, built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, on his official X page on Thursday morning. Akshay Kumar Shares His Desi Fitness Routine He Learnt From His Father! (View Pic).

"Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi. What a historic moment!" the actor captioned his post. Actors Vivek Oberoi, Dilip Joshi, singer Shankar Mahadevan and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the ceremony.

Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi. What a historic moment!! pic.twitter.com/TOPhk55omI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2024

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at Abu Dhabi BAPS temple to be inaugurated by PM Modi today pic.twitter.com/pX3PsWmgqI — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

The grand temple is built on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

Constructed with 18 lakh bricks, seven lakh manhours, and 1.8 lakh cubic metres of sandstone sourced directly from Rajasthan — Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple has been made in the Nagara style of architecture, just like the recently inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya.