Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has been on a roll. After delivering back-to-back hit songs, the ' ' hitmaker 'Millionaire' hitmaker dropped his new track 'Maniac' from his album 'Glory'.

The song's video features Esha Gupta. It also has Bhojpuri verse sung by Ragini Vishwakarma.

Also Read | Are Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro Dating? Viral Video Ignites Speculation.

Have a look at the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8x6Dwyj0-A

Also Read | 'Superboys of Malegaon': Vineet Kumar Singh Reveals How He Improvised Powerful 'Writer Baap Hota Hai' Dialogue From Trailer.

'Maniac' is presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Honey Singh is all set to enthrall the audience in Mumbai with his concert on Saturday night. The tour will travel across 10 major cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Recently, he also came up with a docu-film on his life. Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, the project is available on Netflix.

The documentary offers a rare glimpse into the life of Honey Singh. The docu-film sheds light on the man behind the headlines, from his meteoric rise in the music industry to the challenges and controversies he faced along the way.

Honey Singh became a household name in India with hits like 'Brown Rang', 'Angrezi Beat', and 'Dope Shope'. However, his career took a dramatic turn when he disappeared from the public eye for a couple of years, later revealing he had been battling mental health issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)