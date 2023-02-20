Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Mira Rajput on Monday posted a picture where her husband-actor Shahid Kapoor cutely held her hand as she got her mehendi done. This is called couple and husband goals.

Taking to Instagram, Mira treated fans with a new picture featuring her husband.

In the picture, Shahid stood next to Mira and was seen holding her hand while she gets her mehendi done.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co4aDEUtfXC/

He wore a printed off-white outfit and matching shoes. On the other hand, Mira was seen dressed in a peach saree.

Speculatively, the picture was clicked at newlywed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's mehendi ceremony.

Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, "Hi."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "The way he is holding your hand with so much care and love ... I'm jealous."

Another user wrote, "Perfectttttt couple perfect pic."

Recently, Shahid on Friday gatecrashed at the screening of his romantic film 'Jab We Met' in Mumbai.

The actor, who was at a multiplex in Mumbai's Juhu for Kartik Aaryan's film 'Shehzada' premiere, made his way to the screen playing Jab We Met and surprised his fans.

Several photos and videos surfaced through the internet in which Shahid could be seen greeting the fans at the cinema hall.

A fan took to Twitter and shared a video from the theatre which he captioned, "I JUST MET SHAHID KAPOOR !! Last day last show of jab we met, and during mauja hei mauja, he just entered the theater to meet us Still can't comprehend just happened but never thought this would happen This guy just made jab we met more special for me."

Reacting to the video, Shahid wrote, "Couldn't hold back thank you for the love."

In the video, the 'Kabir Singh' actor could be seen attending a special screening of 'Jab We Met' and watching his fans dancing on the hit track 'Mauja Hi Mauja'. He smiled and went on to shake hands with the fans seated in their seats while the crowd hooted for him.

The film was re-released in theatres on the occasion of Valentine's day.

Meanwhile, Shahid was recently seen in the thriller web series 'Farzi' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.Created by the duo Raj and DK, the series premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received massive responses from the fans.

He will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's next thriller film. (ANI)

