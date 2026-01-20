Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Janaury 20 (ANI): Sahm Capital is marking its second anniversary with a two-month promotional campaign that rewards investor participation and reflects the company's rapid growth in Saudi Arabia's evolving capital markets. The campaign features weekly cash prize draws, exclusive incentives for new customers, and enhanced referral rewards, underscoring Sahm's commitment to long-term value creation for retail investors in the Kingdom.

Running from January 5 to March 1, 2026, the Sahm Second Anniversary Grand Giveaway offers participants the opportunity to win weekly cash prizes of up to SAR 27,777, alongside additional rewards including smartphones and trading incentives.

As part of the campaign, Sahm is hosting a weekly lucky draw with three winners selected each week: a first prize of SAR 27,777 in cash, a second prize of SAR 17,777 in cash, and a third prize of an iPhone 17 Pro Max. Customers may earn multiple entries throughout the promotion period through eligible account funding or securities transfers, successful referrals, and new customer participation, in accordance with campaign terms and conditions.

New customers who sign up during the anniversary period can also access a comprehensive welcome package designed to support long-term investing. This includes 100% commission-free trading for the first year in the Saudi market, followed by a lifetime 70% commission discount thereafter. Additional benefits include stock rewards worth up to SAR 350, access to U.S. market data tools, and preferential trading conditions during the initial onboarding period, subject to eligibility requirements.

The anniversary campaign further strengthens Sahm's referral program, enabling existing customers to earn cash rewards and additional lucky draw entries by referring friends who open and fund accounts on Sahm. Weekly top referrers are eligible for additional cash prizes, encouraging community participation and engagement throughout the campaign.

Since its launch, Sahm has continued to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia's digital investment landscape, offering retail investors access to professional-grade trading tools, market data, and community-driven investing features within a regulated environment. The anniversary campaign reflects Sahm's commitment to supporting informed investing and broadening participation in the Kingdom's capital markets. For full details on the Sahm's 2nd Anniversary Promotion, please visit www.sahmcapital.com About Sahm Capital:

Sahm Capital , registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com (ANI)

