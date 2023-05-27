Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to showcase his hosting skills at (International Indian Film Academy Awards) IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Before taking centre stage, the Dasvi star marked a stylish appearance on IIFA Rocks green carpet on Friday. He was all suited booted for the gala. He also spoke to the media and expressed his excitement about the show. On hosting the main award night, Abhishek said, "I am quite excited. I am not much nervous. Vicky Kaushal and I have been rehearsing together for a while now. It's almost show time now." IIFA 2023: Vijay Varma Reveals His Stylish South Indian Outfit for the Award Show.

View Abhishek and Vicky at IIFA:

The actor also shared pictures from the IIFA press conference along with co-host Vicky Kaushal and he wrote in the caption, "Getting into the groove of IIFA2023 with the talented Vicky Kaushal. Looking forward to hosting and entertaining all of you. My friend Osman Abdul Razak, I hope I carried off the clothes well? Not half as cool as you, but I tried." Abhishek has been associated with IIFA for years now. Last year, he gave an energetic performance in front of her daughter Aaradhya and wife Aishwarya.