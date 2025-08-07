Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Yash Raj Films shared a glimpse of the much-awaited dance face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's upcoming film 'War 2'. The song is titled 'Janaab-e-Aali'.

The makers of War 2 have shared the teaser of the song 'Janaab-e-Aali', featuring an intense dance face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, reminiscent of Hrithik's dance battle with Tiger Shroff in the prequel.

In the teaser, Hrithik, as usual, was seen nailing his dance steps effortlessly, while Jr NTR ruled the dance floor with his energetic moves. The makers have decided to release the full song in theatres.

'Janaab-e-Aali's music is composed by Pritam, while the vocals of the song are given by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt. The lyrics of the song are composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The dance choreography is handled by Bosco Leslie Martis.

YRF shared the teaser of the song on their official Instagram handle on Thursday.

Earlier, the makers of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, shared a romantic track, 'Aavan Jaavan', from the film. The superhit 'Kesariya' song team reunited to produce another romantic hit for the Yash Raj Films banner film 'War 2'.

Titled 'Aavan Jaavan', the romantic track is sung by Arjit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi while the music is composed by Pritam. The heartwarming lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The groovy romantic track features superstars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in their coolest ever selves. The song is filled with romance between the actors as they travel to different locations.

Kiara stole the show with her stunning looks in the movie, while Hrithik, as usual, ruled the dance floor with his effortless hook step of the song 'Aavan Jaavan'.

As per the trailer of the film, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are set to lock horns over their contrasting ideology for patriotism, as both are playing the role of Indian soldiers.

'War 2' is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release in theatres on August 14, 2025. (ANI)

