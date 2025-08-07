Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has heaped praise on actress Jenna Ortega, describing her co-star as "amazing". The 55-year-old actress, who stars alongside Jenna in the new season of Wednesday, told People: "We did rehearse it. It's like choreography and stunts. "You know, we have to be careful. These are real weapons we're working with." ‘Wednesday Season 2’ Review: Jenna Ortega Impresses in Darker, Deeper Mystery With New Threats and Haunting Score, Critics Hail Netflix Series Sequel.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Praises Jenna Ortega’s Dedication to Rehearsals

The actress observed that Ortega made time in her busy schedule so that they could prepare properly for the scene. The actress - who plays Morticia Addams on the hit Netflix show - said: "She'd find time in her schedule, which is a much bigger schedule than mine, to come and rehearse with me, and then we worked it with the stunt coordinator, and it turned out really fabulous."

Catherine Zeta-Jones Applauds Luis Guzman’s Tango Prep for ‘Wednesday’

She has also praised Luis Guzman, who plays Gomez Addams, for his pre-shoot preparations. The duo teamed-up to perform a tango, and Catherine revealed that Luis "just really worked hard,” reports femalefirst.co.uk. She shared: "We used to rehearse the four scenes outside, dodging the rain, sometimes in Ireland, in gravel to keep it every day, to keep it fresh. Because, of course, we learned it at the beginning of the show. We weren't shooting it for weeks, three months later. So to keep it fresh and to remember our moves every now and again, we just jump together and we do it. And we laughed." Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday Season 2’ Leaked Online: Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Netflix’s Top Series Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Watch the Trailer of ‘Wednesday Season 2’: Part 1:

Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Fame Struggles

Meanwhile, Jenna previously revealed that she became an "unhappy person" after season one of Wednesday. The actress initially struggled to cope with the pressures of fame and success. She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "To be quite frank, after the show and trying to figure everything out, I was an unhappy person. After the pressure, the attention - as somebody who’s quite introverted, that was so intense and so scary." She now serves as a producer on Wednesday and she's loving the experience of having a hands-on role with the show. "I sit in on meetings and listen and learn. I’m still finding my footing in that area," said the actress.

