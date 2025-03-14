Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Hrithik Roshan has sustained a knee injury and the doctor has advised him to rest, the actor's representative said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Hrithik was spotted at the funeral of veteran actor-filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, walking with the support of elbow crutches.

"Hrithik has injured his knee. He wasn't shooting but it happened during rehearsals for the song for 'War 2'. Doctor has advised him to rest," the representative said.

Hrithik's next feature film is "War 2", which is directed by Deb Mukherjee's filmmaker-son Ayan Mukerji.

Deb Mukherjee passed away on Friday morning due to prolonged illness at his residence in suburban Mumbai. He was 83.

His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu in suburban Mumbai.

Besides Hrithik, the funeral was attended by several family members and close friends, including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

